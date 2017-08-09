Closure order served on Longford café

Costa Coffee restaurant/café, Unit 1, Longford Retail Park is one of nine food businesses that were served with Closure Orders during the month of July for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive.

Under the FSAI Act, 1998, a Closure Order is served where it is deemed that there is, or there is likely to be, a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises; or where an Improvement Order is not complied with. Closure Orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities.

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in July, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food business operators must take their legal responsibility seriously to ensure they protect the health of consumers by strictly following food safety and hygiene laws.

"It is very disappointing to find that July is the highest month so far this year for Closer Orders needing to be served on food businesses. The majority of food businesses in Ireland must be commended for adhering to the highest of food safety standards, but there continues to be a number of food businesses disregarding important food safety standards.

"Each Enforcement Order sends a clear message to food businesses that unsafe food safety practices or non-compliance with food legislation is not tolerated by the inspection officers. There is absolutely no excuse for negligent practices.

"Food businesses must recognise that they are legally bound to make sure that the food they serve is safe to eat. This requires ongoing compliance with food safety legislation and hygiene standards. There is absolutely no excuse for careless practices," said Dr Byrne.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie

Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.