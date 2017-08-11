Visitors at Taste of Cavan invited to take Manor Farm’s Healthier Eating Challenge

Manor Farm’s healthier eating challenge will take to the main stage at Taste of Cavan this weekend. The hour long interactive demonstration will give visitors to the two day local food event practical, easy to follow tips on nutrition and cooking and on how to make healthier food choices at mealtimes.

“ A lot of people think eating well and making healthier dishes at home takes lots of time and money,” said Shay O’Connor, Retail Specialist, Manor Farm. “This isn’t the case. Making healthier food choices is easy, better value for money and better for you and your family, ” according to Mr O’Connor.

The Department of Health’s 2016 Healthy Ireland survey reveals how fewer than one in four adults in Ireland currently eat the recommended five to seven portions of vegetables and fruit each day. Manor Farm’s Healthier Eating Challenge places a strong emphasis on simple ways to increase the nutritional content at every mealtime. The live demonstration includes a hugely popular section on how to create healthier versions of some of the nation’s favourite dishes.

Marie Doyle, National Account Manager, Manor Farm said, “Chicken is naturally low in fat and high in protein. Including more vegetables, fruit and herbs for lunches and dinners will instantly improve the health credentials of dishes at mealtimes. One of the simple rules we always tell people is to think of a rainbow when it comes to serving fruit and vegetables. The more colourful the plate, the higher the nutritional and vitamin content and the healthier it is. ”

Manor Farm’s Healthier Eating Challenge is free of charge and is taking place on Saturday, August 12 at 11am at Taste of Cavan.