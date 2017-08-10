US Travel Show to showcase Sligo’s Surf Coast to audience of almost 2 million

Samantha Brown’s brand new PBS travel show ‘Love of Travel’ is in Co. Donegal this week filming scenes for a Wild Atlantic Way episode which is set to air to an audience of up to 2 million viewers later this year. The visit, which will see Samantha Brown experience and film from Sligo’s Surf Coast and Donegal’s Northern Headlands, was organsied by Fáilte Ireland, in conjunction with Tourism Ireland.

Samantha Brown’s ‘Love of Travel’ show seeks out little known spots and haunts where innovators and disrupters are creating a brand new travel experience. From food and drink, art and design, culture or adventure each episode focuses on not just how to visit a destination but how to belong to it.

During her visit to Sligo, Samantha and her filming crew will visit Broc House and Sligo town to get the full William Butler Yeats Experience from local Damian Brennian; forage for, and hopefully taste, local seaweed at Streedagh Beach with Dr. Prannie Rhatigan and herd sheep at Drumcorroy Farm House.

Speaking about the importance of visits such as this, Ciara Sugrue, Head of International Publicity with Fáilte Ireland said “Fáilte Ireland is delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the Wild Atlantic Way to such a large US Audience. The ethos of ‘Love of Travel’ is to show visitors that the only way to experience a destination is to get out there, meet the people, hear the stories and feel their passion so Samantha Browne’s interest in the Wild Atlantic Way is a testament to the experiences and businesses on the ground.

“As the North American market continues to grow, it is our hope that shows like this will encourage even more US travellers to choose Ireland as their next must-visit destination.”