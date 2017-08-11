Ok Irish summer....this has stopped being funny....

So after teasing us with two relatively dry and sunny days, the Irish summer has decided to go back to its default setting. Met Éireann say it will be cloudy and misty this morning; with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle as well as some hill and coastal fog.

They are promising that it will become drier for the afternoon and evening; with just some well scattered showers and while it will stay mostly cloudy; there'll be some bright spells.

Temperatures will remain cool with highs of just 15 to 18 degrees.



Tonight

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with some scattered showers. Temperatures will drop to 11 to 13 degrees.