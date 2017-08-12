Calling all children: Get stuck in at this year's Big Dig in Cavan Burren Park

The “Big Dig” at Cavan Burren Park is a free an exciting event hosted by Cavan Heritage Office and Marble Arch Caves UNESCO Global Geopark

Organised as part of Heritage Week 2007, the Big Dig is for kids who like to get their hands dirty!

Photo: Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark Facebook page.

The event will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Cavan Burrent Park, Blacklion, Co Cavan with sessions at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm.

This event aims to introduce the mystery and adventure of archaeology in a fun and relaxing environment through original and dynamic activities.

Led by Irish School of Archaeology all activities are hands on and practical and where better than to learn about archaeology than at our very own prehistoric park – Cavan Burren!

Booking is essential. For more information or to make a booking please contact the Geopark Office in Ballyconnell on 049 9526121.