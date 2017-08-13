Five ways the Irish job market is enticing emigrants home

Since 2008, it is estimated that almost a quarter of a million Irish people emigrated. Those returning home do face challenges, but many companies are putting in place enticing incentives to tempt talent back to our shores. Here’s five insights into what’s enticing emigrants back home.

1. Innovation – Ireland is demonstrating agility and innovation with top market salaries, pensions, career development opportunities, healthcare cover and competing strongly against its European counterparts.

2. Software Hubs – international conglomerates and new start up software companies, that deliver gaming, animation, and software development, are making Dublin their home.

3. Freelancing Internationally – it’s estimated that 40% of workers will be freelance by 2020. Professionals in design, journalism and web development can now freelance internationally from Ireland, and this flexibility and freedom is tempting Irish emigrants back to literally work from home!

4. Gaps in the Market – there are clear skill gaps in areas such as IT and engineering, so there are strong job opportunities for returning emigrants in these sectors. Accountancy and finance, cyber security and human resources continue to show signs of a positive incline too.

5. A Great Place to Work – Ireland has some of the best workplaces in Europe which are getting recognised by the Great Places to Work organisation. An increasing number of firms are offering extremely competitive salaries, employee benefits and a focus on employee career development.