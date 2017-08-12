Leitrim death notices - August 12

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James Patrick (Jim Pat) Beirne, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of James Patrick Beirne (Jim Pat), Knockglass, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon, August 9, 2017, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, his children Mary, Theresa, Kevin, Maggie, James, Sarah and Liam, his sisters Sally, Patsy and Bernadette and his brothers Vincent and Tony, grandchildren,sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass this morning Saturday, August 12, at 12 noon in St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon Disability Support Group, Derrane, Co. Roscommon or through any family member. House strictly private please.

Nora Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Nora Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co Cavan, August 11, 2017 peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Kieran, Dessie and Kevin, daughters Bernadette and Noeleen, brother Paddy Lawlor (Portlaoise), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence today Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Family time at all other times. Remains arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Saturday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Greene (née Drumm), Main Street, Blacklion, Co Cavan

Loving wife of the late Peader, sadly missed by her children Peter, John, Eugene, Paul and Mary, her brother John Patrick, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion for 12 noon funeral mass, burial afterwards in Killinagh cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Our Lady’s Hospital patients comfort fund, c/o Thomas Quinn Funeral Director or any family member.

May they all rest in peace.

