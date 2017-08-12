Water outages in Carrick-on-Shannon

Carrick-on-Shannon residents and businesses have experienced problems with water today with outages in parts of the town.

Residents in the Summerhill and Attirory areas were left without water from mid morning.

It is understood a leak was detected on the main supply in the Castlecarra Road area and work is underway to restore water pressure.

It is hoped that water will be restored at groundfloor level this afternoon and as pressure builds up in the system it is expected the service will be fully restored later today.