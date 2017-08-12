Water still out in Carrick

Repairs to a burst water main in Carrick-on-Shannon are continuing. Irish Water are working on the problem and have given an estimated completion time of 3pm today.

Some areas have water back but other areas are still without the service. It is hoped that pressure will build in the system and water will be restored in the next couple of hours.

The leak occurred in the Castlecarra Road area.

The St. Patrick's Park, Summerhill and Attirory areas were some of those affected by the outage.