Leitrim Deaths Update - August 12

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael McPartland, Kilsallagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan



Michael McPartland, Kilsallagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan on Friday, August 11th, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of his family at his daughter Anne's residence, Lisaderg, New Inns, Ballyjamesduff. Beloved husband of Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing today Saturday at his daughter Anne's residence from 4 o'clock until 11 o'clock and tomorrow Sunday at his daughter Carmel's home, Killaragh, Ballyconnell from 2 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Family time at all other times. Removal on Monday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell for funeral mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Port cemetery, Bawnboy.

Nora Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Nora Kellegher, Boley, Bawnboy, Co Cavan, August 11, 2017 peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Kieran, Dessie and Kevin, daughters Bernadette and Noeleen, brother Paddy Lawlor (Portlaoise), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Remains arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Saturday evening at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

May they rest in peace.