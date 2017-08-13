Annaduff Family Fun Day is today

If you are looking for something to do today with your family, look no further than Annaduff Family Fun Day which is taking place in Annaduff GAA Grounds (alongside the N4 at Aughamore) from 2pm to 6pm.

It is always a great event with lots to do including children's football matches. Admission is optional and funds raised are shared between North West Hospice and Annaduff GAA.

The weather looks good today so you have no excuse. See you there!