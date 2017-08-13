Leitrim Deaths Update, August 13

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Prionnsias (Frank) McHugh, Dublin / Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Prionnsias (Frank) McHugh, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Ardmoneen, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Saturday, 12th August, 2017, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Much loved brother of Moira, Pauric, Sean, Gerri, Benedict, Celine, Jacinta and Vincent. Hugely missed by his nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandniece, large circle of friends and work colleagues in the HSE.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, 15th August for Requiem Mass at 2.00 pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, donations if desired to St Mary's Hospice, Harolds Cross, Dublin. Crematorium strictly private to family members only.

Michael McPartland, Kilsallagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Michael McPartland, Kilsallagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan on Friday, August 11th, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of his family at his daughter Anne's residence, Lisaderg, New Inns, Ballyjamesduff. Beloved husband of Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing today Sunday at his daughter Carmel's home, Killaragh, Ballyconnell from 2 o'clock until 10 o'clock. Family time at all other times. Removal on Monday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes church, Ballyconnell for funeral mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Port cemetery, Bawnboy.

May they rest in peace.