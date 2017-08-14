Rain, rain and more rain today folks....

It will be cloudy, misty and damp to begin today, with outbreaks of, sometimes heavy, rain.

But, according to Met Éireann, brighter, showery conditions will extend into western areas this afternoon. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees are expected.

Tonight

It will become mostly dry overnight, with just isolated showers, under partly cloudy skies. A few mist and fog patches may form in the mainly light westerly breezes.