Local volunteers thanked for assisting in search for man missing in Donegal's Derryveagh Mountains

Members of the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team have been among volunteers thanked for their assistance in the recovery of the body of a man who went missing in the Derryveagh Mountains in Co Donegal.

It is understood the remains were found after 6pm yesterday, Sunday evening, during a search co-ordinated by the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team. They were assisted by mountain rescue teams from Sligo and Leitrim and local coast guard units.

In a short statement on the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team facebook page last night it was noted: "Missing climber has been located and recovered from the mountain. Sadly not the outcome everybody had been hoping for. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

The statement went on to thank everyone involved in the search: "A huge thanks must go out to Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team; Rescue 118 official Bunbeg Coast Guard; North West Mountain Rescue Team; An Garda Síochána; Malin Head Coast Guard as well as all the other Mountain Rescue Teams and agencies that were on standby to assist if needed Monday from the rest of Ireland. A huge effort by all involved."

The missing man who has not yet been named, was last seen on Thursday, August 10 when he was spotted walking in the Sliabh Sneachta area of the Glenveagh National Park.

It is understood the man, who is originally from England but had a home in Donegal, may have died as a result of a fall.