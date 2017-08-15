Exam Helpline open to support Leitrim's Leaving Cert students receiving their result

Are you uncertain about your Leaving Cert results and what they mean for you? The Exam Helpline 2017, provided by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp) and sponsored by eir and the Irish Independent, will open tomorrow, Wednesday, August 16 offering confidential advice, information and support to Leitrim students receiving their results.

The 1800 265 165 Freephone helpline is open from 10am on results day, Wednesday, August 16, to take calls from students and parents seeking advice and up to date information on what choices are available to students. It will open for three days the week of the results as well as a further three days the following week, after the release of CAO Round One offers.

The Helpline is sponsored by eir and the Irish Independent and supported by the Department of Education and Skills and staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors. The Helpline receives thousands of calls every year, giving expert advice to students to enable them to make informed choices about their future career paths and further education.

Those seeking advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800 265 165 and speak to experienced guidance counsellors. All queries on third level courses, leaving cert appeals and repeats, CAO procedures, no offers and financing your further education will be dealt with in a professional and confidential manner.

The opening hours of HELPLINE 2017 are: