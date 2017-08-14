58% of students spending up to €500 a month on rent

New research from the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) finds 58% of students are spending between €256 and €500 a month on rent, while 36% of students have no income to cover the monthly costs associated with their accommodation. USI and the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) are today launching the 2017 Finance and Accommodation Guide to help students know their rights as tenants, and to budget for the year ahead.

The Finance and Accommodation Guide details the rights students have as tenants, and it is particularly useful for students who are renting for the first time. The guide notes the need to ensure you have a record of all payments, including rent, either electronically via bank transfer or within a rent book provided by your landlord. There is a rent book also available within the guide.

While there is no legal obligation for a landlord to provide a written lease agreement to a tenant, a written agreement as to the terms of the tenancy including all parties rights and responsibilities is encouraged to capture detail which are not covered by the law such as are pets permitted, if the tenancy is for a fixed term and if so how long, or who is responsible for maintaining the garden, can pictures be hung etc. Irrespective of whether a written lease agreement is in place, both landlords and tenants still have rights and responsibilities set out in the legislation. Both parties (landlords and tenants) are encouraged to understand and discuss those rights and responsibilities so that it is clear from the outset and to reduce the possibility of a dispute arising subsequently.

The guide also provides information on finance, and gives budgeting tips for students to financially manage the college year.

The guide provides lots of helpful information on finding rented accommodation, viewing and moving into properties, and ending tenancies. All tenants and prospective tenants are also urged to go to our website, www.rtb.ie which provides extensive information for both tenants and landlords, including information on our disputes resolution service. For further information, call the RTB on 0818 30 30 37 or 01 702 8100.”