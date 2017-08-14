Monday, August 14 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Nan Brennan, Brennan's Criterion Bar, Main St, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving and heartbroken sisters Patricia and Cait, her brother-in-law Seamus, her niece Brid and nephew Seamus, her wonderful and loyal neighbours, friends, customers and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Reposing at her residence at Main St, Bundoran on Monday, August 14th from 11am until 5pm. House private from 5pm please. Removal from there on Monday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday morning, August 15th at 12 noon followed by burial in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Family Flowers only please, donations if so desired to the Renovation Fund at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran care of Conlan - Breslin Funerals, Bundoran.

Nan, along with her sister Patricia, ran Brennan's Criterion Bar in Bundoran for a lifetime, this famous pub opened in the 1900s by the Brennan family and in all those years remained more or less the same, run by the two famous sisters, it became a landmark place in Bundoran, where customers both local and visiting were always sure of a warm and friendly welcome. Nan, along with her sister Patricia, are regarded as highly esteemed members of the community, and as her family prepare to say goodbye to their beloved sister, we as a community prepare to say goodbye to one of Bundoran's much loved citizens. A lady that will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all.

"Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam"

John Patrick Turbett, Dublin / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

John Patrick Turbett, Park Hill Road and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on Sunday, 13th August, 2017, peacefully in the care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross. Predeceased by his son John, brother Sonny and sister Josephine; very sadly missed by his loving daughters Leah and Caroline, grandchildren, brother Brendan, sisters Anna, Olive and Christina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Service being held in Mount Jerome Crematoriun on Tuesday at 4pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross.

Prionnsias (Frank) McHugh, Dublin / Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Prionnsias (Frank) McHugh, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Ardmoneen, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Saturday, 12th August, 2017, peacefully at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Much loved brother of Moira, Pauric, Sean, Gerri, Benedict, Celine, Jacinta and Vincent. Hugely missed by his nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandniece, large circle of friends and work colleagues in the HSE.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, 15th August for Requiem Mass at 2.00 pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, donations if desired to St Mary's Hospice, Harolds Cross, Dublin. Crematorium strictly private to family members only.

May they rest in peace.