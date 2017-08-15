There will be bright and sunny spells today!

According to Met Éireann there will be bright or sunny spells today, but scattered showers also and some will be heavy, but they'll largely die out this evening. Maximum temperatures 16 to 18 Celsius.



Tonight

Tonight will be dry at first, with clear spells, but outbreaks of rain will extend gradually from the Atlantic, reaching most parts by morning. Hill and coastal fog will develop also. Becoming windy with strengthening south to southeast winds developing. Minimum temperatures 10 to 12 Celsius.