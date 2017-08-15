Lion's Mane jellyfish warning for beaches in Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal

Visitors to beaches in the North West are being advised to be vigilant after a number of Lion's Mane jellyfish were washed ashore in recent days.

The Lion's Mane gets its name from its long tentacles and their orange-brown colour and is the largest jellyfish to be found in Irish waters.

Stings from this jellyfish are extremely painful and may cause some people to go into anaphylactic shock. Anyone who notices these jellyfish in the water or on the beach should report it to the local Coast Guard.

Stay away from any jellyfish which are washed up on the beach as they can still deliver a severe sting even when dead.