Walker who died in Donegal over weekend named

The man whose body was recovered from the Derryveagh Mountains in Co Donegal yesterday (Monday) has been named locally as Nigel Robinson.

Mr Robinson was in his early 60s and lived in the Nottingham area of the UK but also had a holiday home in the Dungloe area of Co Donegal.

An search was launched after Mr Robinson failed to return from a walk in the Slieve Snacht area on Thursday.

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue, North West Mountain Rescue and the 118 Coast Guard helicopter joined in a search led by Donegal Mountain Rescue over the weekend. Mr Robinson’s body was found at the base of a crag at 6.35 pm on Sunday.

It is believed that he died after suffering a fall.

Mr Robinson's body was removed to hospital yesterday where a postmortem was carried out.