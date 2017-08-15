Ticket sold in Cootehill, Co Cavan

€6.4 Million Irish Lotto jackpot winner has come forward a month after win

The winner of a €6.4m Irish Lotto jackpot has made contact with National Lottery officials in Dublin more than a month after the winning draw.

The lucky ticket holder, who has opted to remain anonymous won the jackpot draw on Wednesday, July 5 last.

The winning Quick Pick entry was purchased from Argue’s Londis Store in the market town of Cootehill, Co Cavan, on Sunday July 2.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed to the www.leitrimobserver.ie the lucky winner had been in touch and arrangements were  being made for them to collect their prize.