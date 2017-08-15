Ticket sold in Cootehill, Co Cavan
€6.4 Million Irish Lotto jackpot winner has come forward a month after win
Cavan €6.4m lotto winner has come forward
The winner of a €6.4m Irish Lotto jackpot has made contact with National Lottery officials in Dublin more than a month after the winning draw.
The lucky ticket holder, who has opted to remain anonymous won the jackpot draw on Wednesday, July 5 last.
The winning Quick Pick entry was purchased from Argue’s Londis Store in the market town of Cootehill, Co Cavan, on Sunday July 2.
A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed to the www.leitrimobserver.ie the lucky winner had been in touch and arrangements were being made for them to collect their prize.
