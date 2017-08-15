Leitrim woman to honour her hero

Mary Flynn from Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim will travel to Beaumont Hospital this week to honour her hero, a clinic nurse manager who went above and beyond to take care of the Leitrim woman.

This Thursday, 17th Aug, Beaumont Hospital Foundation will host its annual ‘Honour Your Heroes’ day, when former patients return to the hospital to give thanks to staff whom they believe have gone the extra mile in helping them in their recovery.

Mary is a widow and mother of ten children and in the last twenty years Mary has had two kidney transplants, surgery to remove her gall bladder, surgery to remove part of her colon as treatment for bowel cancer and open heart surgery.

She now wants to pay tribute and honour her hero, Clinical Nurse Manager, Monica Cunningham.

The event on Thursday will feature testimony from a number of patients/former patients who will talk about what brought them to Beaumont Hospital and who have nominated a staff member - whom they feel went an extra mile in their care – to receive an award.