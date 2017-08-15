Dromahair's Micheal & Maragaret McGoldrick honoured in Tullamore

Dromahair potato growers, Michael McGoldrick and his mother, Margaret were honoured at the Bord Bia All Ireland Quality Potato Championships at the Tullamore Show.

Dromahaire’s Margaret McGoldrick claimed fourth place while her son, Micheal was awarded second place for their local potatoes.

The competition, held at the Tullamore Show recently, is designed to increase the level of awareness among growers of what constitutes a good quality potato.

It is estimated that a total of 9,800 hectares of potatoes are grown by an estimated 540 growers in Ireland.