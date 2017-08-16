Students should be happy overall with their results says Ballinamore Community School principal

Even though the handing out of Leaving Results at Ballinamore Community school only started at 9.30 this morning, by 10am 60% of students had been in to collect their envelopes.

Speaking to the Leitrim Observer this morning, Principal, Padraig Leyden, said this was a "nervous time for a lot of people" adding that the chance in the grading system also added to the initial uncertainty for students.

"It takes a while to get your head around it, but each student has an explanatory handout with their results to guide them through the new system and how to calculate their points," he said.

Mr Leyden said that students should be happy overall with their results noting that the school had a lot achieving points in the mid 500 range.

Offering advice to students, Mr Leyden encouraged those getting results to enjoy the day and to also enjoy tonight but to do so in a sensible manner.

"Monday, when the CAO offers come out, will be another big day for students," he added. "Some might not get their first choice but if you have filled in your CAO form well, there will be other options available, so don't panic."

The Ballinamore Community School principal went on to thank everyone involved in the whole education system noting: "Thank you to the students who worked so hard towards this day and to their families, and especially their parents, who supported them. Thank you also to the teachers who worked with the students throughout the Leaving Certificate. Well done to everyone."