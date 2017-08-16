Winners of €6.4 million Lotto Jackpot collect their mega prize

A syndicate of three from the North East today walked out of National Lottery headquarters a cool €6.4 million richer after collecting the Lotto jackpot prize from Wednesday July 5th.

The delighted group – who wish to remain anonymous – celebrated their good fortune with a glass of champagne in the National Lottery winner’s room.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased from Argue’s Londis Store in the market town of Cootehill, Co Cavan.

A spokesperson for the happy group said today: “We are absolutely delighted with this win. It will make life a lot easier for all of us and we will be able to help out family and friends as well. This is a huge amount of money, but we are all determined that it won’t change our lives dramatically.”

All syndicate members said they plan to continue working as normal, and as of yet have no major plans for spending their winnings.

The ecstatic winner added: “The last 5 weeks have been surreal. It has been like a dream. There has been huge speculation in the North East and Cavan about who won this life-changing amount, so we decided to keep our heads down and wait a few weeks before making our claim.”

Cavan has a great record when it comes to Lotto jackpot wins, clocking up a total of 28 since the National Lottery was established 30 years ago.

The five top winning shops are:

· March 26th 2011 – Pat’s Store, Main St, Kingscourt - €7,018,618

· July 5th 2017 – Argue’s Londis Store, Cootehill - €6,409,326

· March 31st 2007- Hannigans, Main St, Cootehill - €4,829,216

· November 2nd 1996 SuperValu, Main St, Bailieboroiugh - €4,752,644

· December 24th 2016 SuperValu Main St Bailieborough - €4,577,663.