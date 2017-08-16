Many students exceeded the 500-point mark at Abbey Community College

Staff at Abbey Community College in Boyle wish to congratulate all their Leaving Cert students on a wonderful set of results published this morning.

David Harding (Principal) and Frank Colohan (Deputy Principal) told www.leitrimobserver.ie "With many students exceeding the 500-point mark it and many others exceeding their own expectations, it was wonderful to see the work put in by students and indeed our wonderful staff, coming to fruition.

"I would also like to congratulate the parents for the incredible amount of work they have also put in and to thank them once again for placing the education of their sons/daughters in the hands of Abbey CC.

"For those students who may feel slight disappointment with their results I would like to reassure them of all our support and to remind all students that there are many paths in education available to them and not to panic. Take their time, seek advice, consider the many options available to them.

"Abbey CC would also like to remind all students to be careful and sensible in their celebrations and to continue as always to have respect for themselves, their families, and their school.

"Very well done" they concluded.



