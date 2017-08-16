Air of celebration in Lough Allen College

Fiona Kuehl, Principal of Lough Allen College in Drumkeerin, was full of praise for this year's Leaving Cert class who she said were a wonderful bunch of students whose results were a testament to their hard-working nature.

Lough Allen College had 24 students sit their Leaving Cert this year and Ms Kuehl said that 38% achieved over 400 points, 12.5% over 500 points and one female student received a whopping 613 points. She said all the rest were either in line with or above their expectations.

Ms Kuehl said there is a celebratory mood in the school and the Board of Management have contacted her to offer its congratulations.