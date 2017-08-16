Leaving Cert
Air of celebration in Lough Allen College
One student received 613 points
Fiona Kuehl, Principal of Lough Allen College in Drumkeerin, was full of praise for this year's Leaving Cert class who she said were a wonderful bunch of students whose results were a testament to their hard-working nature.
Lough Allen College had 24 students sit their Leaving Cert this year and Ms Kuehl said that 38% achieved over 400 points, 12.5% over 500 points and one female student received a whopping 613 points. She said all the rest were either in line with or above their expectations.
Ms Kuehl said there is a celebratory mood in the school and the Board of Management have contacted her to offer its congratulations.
