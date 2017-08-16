ASTI leader congratulates Leaving Cert students

ASTI President Ger Curtin today congratulated the almost 60,000 students who have received their Leaving Cert exam results.

“Today represents a significant milestone for each and every Leaving Certificate student. Each set of results represents a respected and objective statement of that student’s experiences, efforts and learning over the past five or six years.

“While there is no perfect exams system, what we have in Ireland is a fair, independent and transparent system valued by teachers, students and parents. We must always hold on to these strengths as we continue to work to ensure that our young people have equal access to an up-to-date, quality education.

"A high quality second-level education not only has a lasting impact on young people’s life experiences, it is vital to the effective functioning of society and the economy, now and into the future”.

Mr Curtin said teachers are proud of their students today and honoured to have been involved in their development and education.

“Teachers have watched today’s Leaving Cert students mature from children into young men and women, overcoming many obstacles and challenges along the way.

“While this is an exciting time for our Leaving Cert students, cool heads are needed in the days and weeks ahead so that all options can be explored whether they be further education, training, employment or other goals.”

The ASTI President concluded by encouraging those celebrating their Leaving Cert results to do so safely and to stay in contact with their families and friends.