Grades up in Higher Level Maths in St. Clare's Comprehensive

St. Clare's Comprehensive in Manorhamilton is reporting improved grades this year in High Level Maths.

Deputy Principal, Ceola McGowan, told the Leitrim Observer said they are very pleased with today's results and said there was very little confusion in regard to the new points system which was introduced.

The school had 95 students sit the Leaving Cert this year and the staff are very pleased that a lot of the students reached their potential.

A couple of students came close to achieving 600 points which is exceptional, while a large number surpassed themselves.

She said High Level Maths and TCG (technical communication graphics), in particular, saw improved results.

"We are anxious to stress that these results don't define the students and there are lots of ways to obtain their goals," Ms McGowan said.