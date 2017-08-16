Adrian Dunbar to direct Homer's 'Odyssey' on Bundoran's Tullan Strand

Acclaimed Irish actor/director, Adrian Dunbar, will direct a special site-specific adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey, on five of the most beautiful beaches in Donegal – an event concept designed by DoranBrowne - launching ARTS OVER BORDERS, a new cross-border arts initiative for Ireland to run over the weekend August 24-28.

It will begin at 4pm on Thursday, August 24 in a tent on beautiful Tullan Strand, Bundoran.

All these events aim to highlight the relationship between artists and the island of Ireland, crossing borders and histories.

In this first year, Arts Over Borders will celebrate the relationship between Brian Friel and Homer; it is said that each year Friel would read one or other of the two Homer epics.

The Odyssey will be recited by actor Niall Cusack and take place on the beaches of Tullan Strand Bundoran (24 August); Narin (25 August), Carrickfin (26 August), Marble Hill (27 August) and Fahan, Inishowen (28 August).

Adrian Dunbar said “Brian Friel, I believe, would be excited to hear of our plans to read Homer’s Odyssey on the beaches of Donegal. It was here after all that he imagined them first, lost among the islands or marching purposefully like Spartans to hold the Gap at Barnes Mor. Niall Cusack will be our Rhapsode in the Tent telling the story, there will of course be music and wine and fires lit. Theatre governed by the tides. I cant wait.”