Drumkeerin Community Festival returns for 2017

It's that time of year again when Drumkeerin host their superb annual festival. It all starts tomorrow night, Friday, August 18 with John McDwyer's play “An Ordinary Man,” performed by the excellent Gerry Farrell.



Saturday, August 19 is the Old Fair Day, a throwback to the fairs in Drumkeerin which ended in the late 1970s.



On the day, there will be basket making, blacksmith, butter making, Tinsmith, Street Drama, Vintage Cars, stalls and music by the very popular Stuart Moyles.



Saturday night, a first for Drumkeerin - a boxing tournament between Sean McDermott Boxing Club Manorhamilton and Dunboyne Boxing Club in the marquee.



Sunday, August 20 is Auction Day with many items on the list including a pair of All Ireland Hurling tickets.



The Walking Treasure Hunt starts at 6pm that evening and later that night, Drumkeerin welcomes Patrick Feeney from Culfadda, which should get the dancing programme off to a great start.

The children's disco will be held in the Community Centre on Monday 22.



Tuesday night, August 22 is the Fashion Show, always a good night, with female and male models showcasing clothes from the region.



Wednesday evening 23 is the Bale and Ball races. The Bale race is exactly that, teams of three (including at least one female) will push a bale up the town with two teams participating against each other until it eventually ends up in a final.



The ball race was very popular last year, balls are on sale for €5 with the race taking place on the back lane, holder of winning ball will receive €1,000!



Wednesday night, Seamus Moore takes to the stage, his concert will include a jiving competition.

Thursday evening, August 24 will be magical - a magic variety show, for kids and adults alike will be held in the Marquee.



Friday 25 is the Car Treasure Hunt from the Community Centre and later that night, Ireland's most popular performer Derek Ryan takes to the stage.



Saturday, August 26 is a busy day with fishing, clay pigeon shoot, sheep dog trials during the day with the Festival Bingo in Lough Allen College that night, €1,000 to be won on Jackpot page.



The final day Sunday, August 27 sees the sports and family day in GAA grounds with Lisa McHugh taking the stage that night in what will be the closing dance.

What a week of events!