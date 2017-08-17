Irish weather - what did we ever do to you?

What can we say about the weather for today....well if this was a school report it would read "must try harder".

Today, Thursday, August 17 will bring a mix of sunshine and some scattered showers for the morning and afternoon.

Met Éireann are warning that some of these showers will be heavy i.e. they probably qualify as rain, torrential rain.

Adding insult to injury, this evening will see a spell of heavy thundery rain spreading inland from the west. Sigh......

Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees celsius.