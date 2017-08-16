Today's local deaths - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Eamon Doherty, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal



Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, 16th August, 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired staff member of McCafferty's Quarry, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his late residence on Thursday from 11 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon with interment in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

William (Bill) Lee, Glencar, Co Leitrim / Terenure, Co Dublin

William (Bill) Lee, Terenure, Dublin and late of Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co. Leitrim (ex Garda Siochana Kevin St). Peacefully at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents and brother Jim; sadly missed by his brother Joe, sisters Ann and Mary his brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St James' Hospital Mortuary, Thursday morning from 11am until 12 noon and thereafter at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St. Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery.

Edmond Higgins, Forest Park, Dromahair, Co Leitrim / Ballintogher, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Edmond Higgins of Forest Park, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Ballintogher, Co. Sligo. Retired publican. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Nuala and loving father of Yvonne, Derek and Paul. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Anne and Laura, son-in-law Andrew, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair today, Wednesday, August 16, from 6.30pm to 10pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Theresa's Church, Ballintogher, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney, Co. Sligo.

Francis J. (Frank) Voyticky, Tully House, Kilmore, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Francis J. (Frank) Voyticky, 41 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, New York and Tully House, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 10th August 2017. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Lois, daughter Susan, sons Joseph, David and Edward and his four grandchildren. Cousin of Tommy and Michael Kenoy and Maureen McGuire, Kilmore. Arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan on Thursday, 17th August, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Michael Archer, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Enniskerry, Co Wicklow

The late Michael Archer of Corrigeenroe, Boyle, formerly of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow. It is with great sadness that the family of Mike announce his death on the 14th August in The Galway Clinic. Mike fought his condition with humour, bravery and honour, remaining steady and respectful to the ebb and flow of life. He is greatly loved and will be celebrated and sincerely missed by his wife Doris, his daughters Christine and Lorraine, his grandchildren Dylan, Yasmin, Rebecca, Katie, Charlie and Georgina, his family, sisters Anne, Rosemary and Hazel, brother Philip and late brother Peter, his in-laws especially his son-in-law Neil Stewart and his sister-in-law Helen Bradshaw, his dear friends in Boyle and elsewhere, who shared his many diverse paths, be it botany, motor sports, or intellectual discussion and humour, his colleague and friend Brendan Maloney. The family would like to sincerely thank his many consultants, doctors, nurses and carers in The Galway Clinic, Roscommon Hospital and Boyle. Service to be held at 12 noon on Thursday, 17 August, at Church of Ireland Parish Church, Green Street, Boyle with burial afterwards to Cemetery at Aghanagh Parish Church, Ballinafad, Co. Sligo. House private please. Garden flowers only please. Donations in his name to a charity of your choice.

Bridie Reynolds - Liverpool, England

Bridie Reynolds (nee McNulty), Tramway Road, Aigburth, Liverpool on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, peacefully, at a Liverpool nursing home, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Steve Reynolds, formerly of Lisduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, in 1991. Funeral will take place in Liverpool on Thursday, August 24th, with remembrance mass in Jamestown on Saturday, September 16th at 7pm. She is survived by her sister Christine Kelleher, Ballinamore, and nieces and nephew.

May they rest in peace.