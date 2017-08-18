Where the Wild Things Grow Leitrim exhibition

The Leitrim Design House are delighted to be showcasing "Where the Wild Things Grow" the stunning work of Ann Brennan from August 24.



Ann Brennan is a self-taught artist working from her home based studio in South Tipperary. Ann came to prominence as an artist when she first exhibited in the Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2010 and since then she has crafted out a substantial body of work as a painter portraying the landscape and coastal areas of our beautiful country.



She focuses on the natural beauty of our mountains and the ruggedness of the western coast.



Ann uses two different techniques when completing her paintings. She blends the oil paints to achieve her unique, dramatic skies to create atmosphere and mystery. In complete contrast to that, she uses the palette knife to achieve the textures of the landscapes and the rugged seas. Both techniques work well together on the one canvas to create a totally unique result.



Ann's work has been described as evocative and outstandingly breathtaking which transports the viewer to another place.



Don’t forget as with all of the unique Irish handmade gifts on offer in the Leitrim Design House, deposits can be taken on these limited edition prints and paid off over a number of weeks.

For more info visit www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie. or call (071) 9650550.