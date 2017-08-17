National Heritage events in Leitrim Libraries

This year National Heritage Week runs from August 19-27 and offers everyone an opportunity to celebrate our heritage and take part in events.



As in previous years there is an exciting line up of Free events being hosted in Leitrim Libraries throughout the week.



There will be a Crochet Display during opening hours in Carrigallen Library.



This display of the beautiful handmade silk crochet by the Winner of the Guild of Lacemakers Award 2016 Aisling Doonan of Rubysasha Designs includes bespoke and original pieces, based on Irish garments from bygone days.



Drumshanbo Library will host an Exhibition of Nature Art Work created by children aged 7 - 11 years all week.



It features drawings and paintings by boys and girls and comprises of some beautiful pictures of the wonderful nature which is all around us, as seen through the eyes of a child.



On Tuesday, August 22 at 7pm Ballinamore Library will host the Leitrim Launch of Chonmhaicne Ceol.

Conor Ward will launch the society in Leitrim, which was initially launched in Longford in 2016.

This will be followed by renditions of music with Marie Reilly and other local musicians like Cllr John McCartin. There will be a focus on local greats like Peter Kennedy and others too.



Recordings of Marie’s father, Michael, and other members of the family made in the 1960s and 1970s will be played.



Wednesday 23, is an exceptionally busy day for heritage lovers. There will be a Myths and Legends Storytime for children aged 4-7 on at 4pm in Mohill Library. They can expect stories and some colouring in too.



Later that evening Carrick Library will present a Community Singing Workshop at 7pm facilitated by Sarah Garden. You will learn easy rounds and harmony songs, no experience is necessary. Booking on (071) 9620789.



At the other end of the county, Holy Wells, Tombs and Tunes is an event being presented at two locations. Firstly, in Kiltyclogher Library at 6.30pm and later in Manorhamilton Library at 8.30pm. It comprises of a short lecture on local holy wells by Tamlyn Mc Hugh of Fado Archaeology, a short presentation on local court tombs by student Orla Parkinson and tunes from fiddler, Fiona Doherty.

The Golden Era of Ceilli Music is a talk by Brian Lawlor, founder of the Ardellis Ceilli Band.



This is a treat for all lovers of Irish music and dance and covers the period 1955-1970. There will be two shows on Friday 25, starting at 2.30pm in Ballinamore Library and again at 5pm in Mohill Library.

Brian has collected interviews from all kinds of people who were part of the Golden Era of Ceilli Music and Dance.



Celebrating our heritage is in our nature, so please join in at some of the Leitrim Library events listed and remember that they are all Free.



Further information may be sought from any of the libraries in Leitrim and in the National Heritage Week event guide, available from all libraries.