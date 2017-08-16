The Dock to host 'Thinking Living Dwelling Exhibition'

The 'Thinking Living Dwelling' exhibition, which will be held in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon is designed to underpin and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Leitrim's Green Door Festival which runs this year from Friday, September 29 - Sunday, October 1 all over Leitrim.



A new design by Leo Scarff takes the form of a house which will house books and objects recommended by the homeowners taking part in the festival. Made from CNC cut Birch Plywood the four metre high structure will comprise multiple display shelves and desks to view the books with several accompanying PAL stools also in Birch Plywood.

Leo will also take part in a discussion on the exhibition with Dominic Stevens & Vanya Lambrecht Ward on Saturday, September 9 at 2pm in the gallery at the Dock. For more information please click here.