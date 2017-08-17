Leitrim Rose to find out if she makes it on to our tv screens

The Leitrim Rose, Erin Moran, is one of the 64 Roses taking part in this year's Rose of Tralee International Festival who will find out tonight if they are among the first 16 qualifiers for the TV selection nights in the Dome next week.

The Rose of Tralee, Maggie McEldowney, will make the announcement at a Celebration of Roses event presented by Marty Morrissey in the Dome.

The Festival, which is celebrating 58 years in 2017, officially got underway last night with a performance from top country star, Nathan Carter.