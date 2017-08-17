No new fire tenders for Leitrim in latest round of funding

Leitrim County Council is not included for approval of any new fire tenders under the new phase of the Fire Services Appliance Capital Programme 2018-2020.

Further investment of approximately €9.2 million under this fire appliance procurement programme has been announced today by Eoghan Murphy, T.D., Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government

The programme will see the construction and delivery of 23 new standard Class B appliances to 20 local fire authorities between 2018 and 2020 with an expected contribution of €400,000 per unit from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government but, unfortunately, Leitrim is not one of the 20 authorities.

It is anticipated that the last of these vehicles will be completed and delivered by the end of this year.



Neighbouring counties fared better in the capital programme with one new appliance allocated to Cavan County Council, Donegal County Council and Roscommon County Council.