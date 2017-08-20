Swim, fin, snorkel event in Leitrim

The 11th Great Jamestown to Drumsna Swim, Fin, Snorkel takes place on Saturday, August 26.

The programme of events are as follows:

1- Swim 14:30.

2- Barbeque at the Quay 12:30

3- Duck race at Drumsna Bridge - 18:00

4- Live tunes with Chris Cronin- 19:00

5- Duignan's 50 Prize Gigantic Raffle - 21:00.

Sponsorship cards are available from:

Duignan's shop, Drumsna- 087-6367825.

Elvira Oehler - 085-8878781.

Bernice Harmon - 086-1646473.

Gerry Gilroy 086-8588328.

Or register on the day for €10:00.

Registration Drumsna Quay from noon.

Swim starts 14:30 from Jamestown Weir.