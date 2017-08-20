Swim, fin, snorkel event in Leitrim

The 11th Great Jamestown to Drumsna Swim, Fin, Snorkel takes place on Saturday, August 26.
The programme of events are as follows:
1- Swim 14:30.
2- Barbeque at the Quay 12:30
3- Duck race at Drumsna Bridge - 18:00
4- Live tunes with Chris Cronin- 19:00
5- Duignan's 50 Prize Gigantic Raffle - 21:00.
Sponsorship cards are available from:
Duignan's shop, Drumsna- 087-6367825.
Elvira Oehler - 085-8878781.
Bernice Harmon - 086-1646473.
Gerry Gilroy 086-8588328.
Or register on the day for €10:00.
Registration Drumsna Quay from noon.
Swim starts 14:30 from Jamestown Weir.