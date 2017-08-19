Ghosts and folklore up for discussion in Leitrim Village

Tales and stories that map the past.

Our next meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 29 at 9 o’clock in St. Joseph’s Hall, Leitrim Village. Hopefully the summer break has given everyone the chance to consider the past and re-energise the brain cells. We have six specific topics that hopefully people can give all their attention to-

- The Winter of 1947

- Music, the Savoy Swing - Seven and the growth and preservation of traditional music.

- Drumhierney

- Ghosts and Folklore

- Leitrim Village Football

- The walk to the village 1950

Six essays have been composed with theses topics as titles and what we will be hoping to do is to correct these essays and expand the facts in them. A copy of these essays can be collected in advance of the meeting from Aengus Martin 0860447083. As always, please consider bringing any photographs, magazine articles, maps, posters or anything else that you think may be of interest.