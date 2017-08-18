Celebrate Heritage Week at the Courtyard Market

To celebrate Heritage Week the Courtyard Market which takes place every Saturday in the grounds of King House, Boyle will be hosting the following events: Vintage Motorbikes and High Nellie Bike display on Saturday 19th August alongside: ‘How to Build a Bug Hotel’ (the only Hotel in Boyle) 10am, Basket Weaving Demonstrations with Victor and live music by Stereo Bytes at 11am.

On Saturday 26th August also celebrating Heritage Week: Vintage Motorbikes and High Nellie Bike display 10am with Food demonstrations, ‘How to Build a Bug Hotel’ 10am Basket Weaving Demonstrations with Victor, 11am Live music by ‘The Hermit Collective’ 11am FREE Children’s tour of King House ‘Through the Eyes of a Child’ conducted by Anna for children aged 6 to 12 (pre-booking essential as limited numbers).

12 noon Hair braiding by Anna and food of Bye-gone years’ in King House Tea Rooms with a Vintage Theme.