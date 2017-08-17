€14,793 funding allocated to Co Leitrim childcare facilities
Funding has been announced today for childcare providers.
Three Co Leitrim based childcare facilities have been allocated funding under strand c of the School Age Childcare Capital Scheme.
Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr. Katherine Zappone today confirmed the following allocations in Co Leitrim: Eivers Lane Childcare Centre, Mohill - €5,000; Kiltubrid Playgroup Ltd, Drumcong- €4,793.11 and Carrigallen Childcare Facility Ltd "Happy Feet" - €5,000.
Nearby Dowra Childcare Servcies Company Ltd has been allocated €3,827.96.
