€14,793 funding allocated to Co Leitrim childcare facilities

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Funding has been announced today for childcare providers.

Three Co Leitrim based childcare facilities have been allocated funding under strand c of the School Age Childcare Capital Scheme.

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr. Katherine Zappone today confirmed the following allocations in Co Leitrim: Eivers Lane Childcare Centre, Mohill - €5,000; Kiltubrid Playgroup Ltd, Drumcong- €4,793.11 and Carrigallen Childcare Facility Ltd "Happy Feet" - €5,000.

Nearby  Dowra Childcare Servcies Company Ltd has been allocated €3,827.96.