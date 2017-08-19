Sudden death of Manorhamilton man in the USA

Manorhamilton and the North Leitrim area, as well as the Irish and Leitrim community in Boston, were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Patrick Murphy, formerly of Deerpark, Manorhamilton on Monday last, August 7 in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The late Patrick Murphy.

Patrick, who was 53, went to the Boston area in his 20s. Paying tribute to Patrick the Leitrim Society of Boston stated, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of Manorhamilton native Patrick Murphy, a friend and member of the Leitrim Society of Boston since our inception over 20 years ago. The always smiling Patrick and his family attended many of our events over the years, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Go bhfaighe a anam agus anamacha na bhfíréan suaimhneas síoraí.”

Wife Mary H (Manning); daughters Isabel and Abigail; son Aidan; brothers Seamus (Donegal); Michael (Manorhamilton) and Noel (Braintree, Massachusetts); sister Deirdre (O'Boyle Quincy); sisters-in-law Maeve (wife of Michael), Ann (wife of Michael) and Marie (wife of Noel); brother-in-law Russell O'Boyle (husband of Deirdre); nieces, nephews; cousins and many friends in the US and Ireland; survive Patrick.

A Requiem Mass was offered for Patrick in the Church of the Assumption, Mullies on Monday evening. Patrick was a devoted father who enjoyed spending time with his children, walking and swimming.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the Murphy Family on Patrick's death. Patrick's Funeral Mass took place in St. Agatha's Church Milton on Monday, August 14 with burial taking place afterwards Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.