Leaving Cert students were "very pleased" with their results at Drumshanbo VS

60 students sat the Leaving Cert at Drumshanbo Vocational School this year and school principal, Martin Fallon noted that overall, students were very pleased with their results.

"This was the first year of the new grading system and it caused some confusion for students and parents initially. The Guidance Counsellor was available to explain and advise," he acknowledged.

"Students that set high and realistic targets for themselves and worked to achieve those targets were well rewarded. Overall we were very pleased with the results and most are confident they will get the third level course they applied for. Many plan to defer entry to third level for a year and will do the Business IT PLC course here at DVS."

Mr Fallon congratulated the students and their parents/guardians and thanked the teachers and staff "for the essential roles that they’ve played in the lives of these students during their time at DVS. Best wishes to the Leaving Cert Class of 2017."