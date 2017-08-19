The Rose of Tralee Festival available worldwide for free

Dáithí Ó Sé returns to present the 58th Rose of Tralee live from the dome on the 21st and 22nd of August from 8pm (Irish time) and fans abroad won’t have to miss out as the 2017 Rose of Tralee will be available to watch for FREE, live and on-demand, from anywhere in the world with RTÉ Player.

Watch the nation’s favourite festival online on desktop www.rte.ie/player/ie/ or through the RTÉ Player iOS and Android apps live and on-demand.

While Rose of Tralee fans overseas prepare to watch the main event on RTÉ Player, spare a thought for those unfamiliar with the competition as Home and Away’s Matt Little (VJ Patterson) and Dan Ewing (Heath Braxton) discover some of the weird and wonderful Rose of Tralee moments over the years.

See Matt (VJ) ‘go bananas’ at Dáithí’s ‘dad dancing’ https://youtu.be/0g4Y1IVdBRY and get completely confused as Dáithí gives his Rose of Tralee welcome ‘as Gaeilge’. https://youtu.be/tOdEawIWmh8 while ‘Heath’ virtually gets himself into a sweat waiting for the Roses’ response to that marriage proposal https://youtu.be/YJHyklB3rPM

In the lead up to the main event, RTÉ Player has created a very special Rose of Tralee collection featuring some of the top moments from the festival throughout the years.

Reacquaint yourself with some of our favourite Roses in ‘Reeling in the Roses’ and indeed, our favourite Rose of Tralee presenters in ‘Reeling in the Presenters’. The collection will also feature the ‘Top 10 Moments from 2016’s Rose of Tralee’ and an interview with the 2016 winner, Chicago Rose, Maggie McEldowney. https://www.rte.ie/player/ie/ tag/The%20Rose%20of%20Tralee/

The international festival will be streamed live over the two nights. Here’s how to watch the Rose of Tralee live and on-demand worldwide with RTÉ Player:

- iOS viewers worldwide: Get the Player International

App- Android viewers: Get the App on Google Play