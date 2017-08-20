Green-Door festival is back in Leitrim

Green-Door is back! This will be the fourth Green-Door and we are delighted to be able to bring this festival of rural architecture and design back to Counties Leitrim and Sligo.

With 39 open homes and over 40 events scheduled over the weekend, we are confident that there is something for everyone.

Bus tours, children’s workshops and a whole series of talks will be of interest to anyone interested in building and living in rural Ireland.

The full programme will be unveiled on Wednesday, August 30 at The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon where the 68 page brochure will be available hot of the press!

This will be a joint event with the Dock who will be opening their exhibition ‘Thinking, Living, Dwelling’ which was designed and curated to underpin the Green-Door festival. This will run from the Aug 26 – Oct 14.

Councillor Finola Armstrong will be launching Green-Door and the exhibition at 5.30pm. refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.

More information at www.greendoorireland.ie