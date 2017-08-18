Touching scene as Leitrim woman thanks clinical nurse who helped her get better

Mary Flynn from Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim travelled to Beaumont Hospital this week to honour her hero, a clinic nurse manager who went above and beyond to take care of the Leitrim woman.

On Thursday, 17th Aug, Beaumont Hospital Foundation hosted its annual ‘Honour Your Heroes’ day, when former patients returned to the hospital to give thanks to staff whom they believe went the extra mile in helping them in their recovery.

84-year-old Mary is a widow and mother of ten children and in the last twenty years Mary has had two kidney transplants, surgery to remove her gall bladder, surgery to remove part of her colon as treatment for bowel cancer and open heart surgery.

She wanted to pay tribute and honour her hero, Clinical Nurse Manager at St Damien’s Ward, Monica Cunningham and it was certainly a happy meeting between the two women.

The event featured testimony from a number of patients/former patients who talked about what brought them to Beaumont Hospital and why they nominated a particular staff member - whom they feel went an extra mile in their care – to receive an award.