Tune in to The Rolling Wave to hear more on the rare 1947 music recordings from Co Leitrim

Nearly 70 years ago Radio Éireann technicians left the studio and headed to Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim to record tapes of singers and musicians. In late June this year RTÉ Radio One's programme, The Rolling Wave, played excerpts from these recordings and appealed for information on those featured and their families.

This Sunday evening The Rolling Wave will focus on the information gathered since the recordings were played nearly two months ago.

Peter Browne, Producer and Presenter of RTÉ Radio One programme said he now has information on those featured in the 1947 recordings namely fiddle player James Eardley and singers T McWeeney and James/Seamus McPartland.

So tune in this Sunday night from 9pm to RTÉ Radio One's The Rolling Wave to find out what has come to light about the 1947 recordings!