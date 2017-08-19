Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 19

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Jim) Sorohan, Kells, Co. Meath / Drumlish, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of James Sorohan, Kells, Co. Meath and formerly of Cloonohill, Drumlish, Co. Longford, on Wednesday, 16th August, 2017, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Rosaleen (née McGivern) and father of Michael and Patrick. Very deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Evelina and Jade, grandchildren A.J, Roxy, Kamden Rose and River, sisters Mary and Annemarie, brothers John and Patrick J, sister-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law Noel and Brian, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arrivig for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Josephine Gilligan (née Kerrigan), Rathgar, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

Mary Josephine Gilligan (née Kerrigan), Rathgar and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, August 17th, 2017 (peacefully) in the Mater Private Hospital. Loving wife of Desmond. Sadly missed by her sons John, Desmond, Joseph and Martin, daughters Mary, Catherine and Brigid, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal Saturday morning to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar, arriving for 11.30 am Funeral Mass followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Young Priest Society.

Kelly Rooney Leonard, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim

Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beach, Florida, formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 14th August, suddenly in Florida. Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Maura King, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Maura King (née Shiel), Ballyoughter House, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, August 17th, 2017, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother of Eleanor (Keaveney), Sheelagh (Golden), Michael, Eric and Maura (Kelly). Very sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Regina, sons-in-law John, Sean and Vincent, nephews, nieces, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballyoughter until Saturday, August 19th at 4pm. Family time from 4pm, with removal at 5.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm. Burial in the New Cemetery, Elphin.

Bridie Reynolds - Liverpool, England

Bridie Reynolds (nee McNulty), Tramway Road, Aigburth, Liverpool on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, peacefully, at a Liverpool nursing home, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Steve Reynolds, formerly of Lisduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, in 1991. Funeral will take place in Liverpool on Thursday, August 24th, with remembrance mass in Jamestown on Saturday, September 16th at 7pm. She is survived by her sister Christine Kelleher, Ballinamore, and nieces and nephew.

May they rest in peace.