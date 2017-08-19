Leitrim's Landmark Hotel wins Best Wedding Customer Service Award

The Champagne corks are popping once more at Leitrim’s 4* riverside venue, The Landmark Hotel. RSVP Magazine have awarded the Landmark ‘Ireland’s Best Wedding Customer Service 2017’.

What a year it has been so far for The Landmark Hotel! 2017 began with the launch of their beautiful new Wedding Brochure and a range of wonderful new packages. February brought much celebrations when Wedding Industry Guru, WeddingsOnLine.ie, unveiled The Landmark as ‘Ireland’s Waterside Wedding Venue of the Year’. This was just one for the 5 National Titles awarded this year and saw The Landmark keeping company with Barberstown Castle and Ballinacurra House.

These high status wedding awards are a reflection of the innovation and attention to detail that goes into each wedding to create the perfect wedding day for all Landmark brides and grooms. Marketing Manager, Aoife McCormack explains, “Weddings inspired by you, created by us – this is the promise of our experienced wedding team. Each couple is unique and therefore every wedding is unique. Our promise to our couples is to support them as they plan their day and facilitate their plans as they put their personal stamp on their day. And also, above all, to provide them with the highest quality of food and service and most importantly the greatest memories.”

The Landmark’s award winning team would love to meet with you and give you a private tour of their beautiful Wedding suites and reception rooms. They invite you to contact their dedicated Wedding Team today, Tel: 071 96 22 222 or email: weddings@thelandmarkhotel.com.

